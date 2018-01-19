Women’s March 2018: NYC street closures, time, route

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A year after more than 1 million people rallied at women's marches worldwide with a message of female empowerment and protest against President Donald Trump, activists will return to the streets this weekend in hopes of converting anger and enthusiasm into political force.

The 2017 rally in Washington, D.C., and hundreds of similar marches created solidarity for those denouncing Trump's views on abortion, immigration, LGBT rights and more. Since then, a wave of women decided to run for elected office and the #MeToo movement against sexual misconduct became a cultural phenomenon.

Along with hundreds of gatherings Saturday and Sunday across the U.S. and in places such as Beijing, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Nairobi, Kenya, a rally Sunday in Las Vegas will launch an effort to register 1 million voters and target swing states in the midterm elections.

March in New York City

A march will also be held in New York City on Saturday, Jan. 20. Last year, an estimated 400,000 people showed up for the march in NYC.

The route will start on the Upper West Side, with a rally in Central Park that will begin at 11:30 a.m. After the rally, the march will travel along Central Park West before heading through Midtown along Sixth Avenue.

The rally will feature speakers, comedians and “two surprise guests.” Tickets are available so organizers and NYPD can keep a count on how many people register, but they are not need for entry.

Public transportation is encouraged for the event. The closest subway lines to the start of the event are the 1/2/3 and the C train. Check the MTA Weekender app for any weekend changes.

Several streets will be closed, according to the Department of Transportation.

Formation

Central Park West between 86th Street and Columbus Circle

76th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

74th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

71st Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

68th Street between Columbus Avenue and Central Park West

64th Street between Broadway and Central Park West

62nd Street between Broadway and Central Park West

61st Street between Broadway and Central Park West

Route

Columbus Circle between Central Park West and West 59th Street

West 59th Street between Columbus Circle and 6th Avenue

6th Avenue between West 59th Street and West 45th Street

Dispersal

45th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between 7th Avenue and 5th Avenue

43rd Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

6th Avenue between West 45th and West 43rd Streets