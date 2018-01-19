Woman, 72, put in headlock, punched and robbed in Queens: police

OZONE PARK, Queens — A man is being sought for putting a 72-year-old woman in a headlock, punching her in the face and robbing her of a Medicare benefits card, police said Friday.

The woman was walking near 75 Street and Pitkin Avenue, bordering Queens’ Ozone Park and Brooklyn’s Cypress Hills neighborhoods, Thursday Jan. 11 around 8:55 p.m. when police said she was attacked. The 106 Precinct in Queens is investigating.

The man approached the woman from behind, put her in a headlock, punched her in the face and removed a wallet from her jacket. police said. The wallet contained a Medicare benefits card.

He then pushed the woman on the ground and fled westbound on Pitkin Avenue, according to police.

The woman suffered swelling on her face, but refused medical attention, police said.

The man sought was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue hooded sweatshirt and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).