Toddlers rescued from dirty Brooklyn apartment wreaking of marijuana, with little food available: police

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Parents are facing charges after their toddlers were discovered living in a dirty Brooklyn apartment that wreaked of marijuana and had very little food inside, police said Friday.

Kevin Magwood, 37, and Tamika Riley, 38, face two counts each of acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

The parents were arrested Thursday night following reports of dangerous conditions inside the Remeeder Houses on Blake Avenue between Alabama and Georgia avenues, the NY Daily News first reported.

A 2-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were located inside the apartment, which smelled of marijuana, police said. Both toddlers were dirty, and police said there was almost no food available.

The children are now in the care of a relative, police said. The Daily News earlier reported they would only be handed over to relatives if they were found to be healthy.

The Administration for Children’s Services has been contacted. It was not immediately known if ACS was previously contacted about the family.

Neighbors offered mixed opinions to the Daily News about the parents’ arrests.

One told the newspaper the apartment was a “drug den.”

Another claimed the children were “never starved” and “never beaten,” and those arrested were “good parents.”