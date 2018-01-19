Police search for tip jar thief in Staten Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATEN ISLAND — Four small businesses on Staten Island say tip jars have been stolen from their counters in recent weeks.

Borhan Salous is the owner of M&M Deli and Bagel on Annadale Road. Their surveillance cameras show a woman stealing their tip jar on January 13.

“Both my workers they were busy with other customers so she looked around. Nobody is looking. She grabbed the whole tip jar and she ran away,” Salous told PIX11.

Police identified 27-year-old Dana Williamson as a person wanted for questioning in the M&M petit larceny.

Surveillance videos showing tip jar thefts have also been recorded at Mike’s Unicorn Diner, Hawaii Poke Bowl and Country Donuts.

Police have not said if Williamson is wanted for questioning in those cases as well.