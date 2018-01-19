Police investigate death of Queens man

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens — Police are investigating the death of a Queens man after he was found lying on the ground earlier this month.

On Jan. 3, police found 68-year-old Dhanraj Mangra unconscious and unresponsive in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and 207 Street around 8:37 p.m.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have deemed Mangra’s death a homicide. No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).