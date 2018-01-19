Pedestrian struck twice on Sunrise Highway: police

EAST PATCHOGUE, L.I. — A man is seriously injured after he was struck by two vehicles on a Long Island highway Thursday night.

According to Suffolk County police, two vehicles struck Juan Reyes, 58, while he was on the Sunrise Highway just east of Route 112 in East Patchogue around 9:07 p.m.

Reyes was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious condition.

The driver of the van that struck Reyes remained on scene and was not injured. The driver of the second vehicle that struck Reyes fled the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS or call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552. All calls will be kept confidential.