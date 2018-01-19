MTA to vote on new billion-dollar order for train cars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A prototype for the cars were on display at the end of last year at Hudson Yards Train Station on the No. 7 train.

They feature the "open gangway" design which accommodates more people.

At Monday's transit committee meeting, they'll talk about the initial order from Kawasaki. The full board meets on Wednesday. This first order is for 440 regular cars and 20 open gangway cars.

The MTA staff summary report says the number of new closed-end cars was increased because of the "urgent needs of NYC Transit to obtain additional cars as soon as possible to address ridership demands."

There's an option for two more additional orders which would bring the total 1,612 cars. That would require additional board approval.

The cars will be made in Yonkers, N.Y., and Nebraska. They're expected to be delivered by 2020.