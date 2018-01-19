Man fatally shot outside Brooklyn apartment: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are investigating the death of a man after he was found shot outside a Brooklyn apartment Thursday night.

Police received a call about a man shot in front of 50 Stuyvesant Avenue around 9:58 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with gunshots wounds to his head and body.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).