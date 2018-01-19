Local mom shares her recipe for success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSLYN, L.I. – After having her first child, New Jersey native Nicole Meyer decided to end her career as a real estate agent and stay home with her daughter.

With the addition of kid number two and a move to Long Island, life became even more stressful.

With no friends in a new town, she used her handful of recipes to make connections, start a blog, publish a cookbook,“Cups, Sticks & Nibbles”, and create a culinary events business, Nibbles by Nic.

Nic’s focus is fast and simple recipes for the busy mom.

She has recently expanded her business to host workshops with Whole Foods.

Her next workshop, “Mastering the One Pan Dinner for 2018” will be held Thursday, Jan. 25 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Whole Foods at 120 New Moriches Rd. in Nissequogue.

Nic also added a new workshop to her list of events called “Take Five,” where she teaches you how to make meals with five ingredients, 5 essential kitchen tools and 5 grocery store tips.