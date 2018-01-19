Kim Kardashian West reveals newborn daughter’s name

NEW YORK — Kim Kardashian West revealed on Friday the name of her and Kanye West’s third child: Chicago West.

The reality star shared the name in a post on her website and app.

Kardashian West announced on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The couple is “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West said.

She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

It is unclear where the baby was born — despite the name choice.

The reality star and makeup mogul suffered from placenta accreta, a potentially life-threatening complication, during her two pregnancies.