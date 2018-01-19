How Monica is bringing the heat this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Joseph Swan is a single Brooklyn father of three, who lives in the Tilden Houses in Brownsville and says he and his neighbors don’t have consistent heat.

“My home is like a freezer. There’s ice on my windows. We just want consistent heat,” says Swan.

A New York City Housing Authority spokesperson says, “Our staff has visited the resident and confirmed heat is working in his apartment. We will continue working diligently to ensure our residents reside in safe and warm apartments." Swan has heat and his walls will be painted.

= = =

Sobeyra Almonte, from the Bronx, feeds hungry families in her community and goes to the Dominican Republic three times a year on missions with her family to feed the homeless.

Now, Almonte says she has lost everything and needs someone to help her.

“My daughters don’t have clothes. Everything was destroyed in an instant,” said Almonte.

Crews were working on the ceiling when PIX11 news arrived. Almonte has a state voucher and hopes to be granted a transfer.

If you would like to help this family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/AlmonteFamilyFunds

= = =

Jannette Melendez,lives here at the Betances Houses in the Bronx, and says she can’t remember the last time she had a hot shower or a warm bed.

“Why should I live like this? Why are people living with their ovens on its dangerous,” said Melendez.

Janette says even the school downstairs is struggling to get consistent heat.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Aurhority says, “Staff has visited the apartments and confirmed the heat is working. We will continue working diligently to ensure our residents reside in safe and warm apartments.”

The building will get a new tank installed Friday, and the school will be getting a radiator part.

= = =

The P.S. 89 Middle school cheerleading team made it to Nationals. But they have one big problem.

“They work so hard to get there. But they don’t have the money to go. They need viewers’ help,” said head coach Angelica Reyes.

Bronx Panthers are 13 days away to pay for their trip and they don’t have the money.

“They are 28 girls and two boys on the team. We are so proud of them,” said Ralph Martinez, principal of P.S. 89.

The Panthers would be the first Bronx public middle school in history to go to Nationals!

If you want to help make it happen and give to the Panthers, visit https://www.youcaring.com/ps89nidcvarsitycheerleading-951416

= = =

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.