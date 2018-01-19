Former PIX11 reporter opens restaurant ‘The Sound Bite’ in Hell’s Kitchen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan — The Soundbite.

In TV news lingo, it’s a brief, recorded statement in a tv news program.

But it’s also the clever name of a hot, new restaurant that just opened in Hell’s Kitchen and was created by a former PIX11 News reporter Julian Phillips and his wife, jazz singer Barbara King.

The couple have had a long marriage and an almost equally long shared dream of opening their own restaurant together, combining all of their passions.

And now The Sound Bite on Ninth Avenue and 50th Street in Hells Kitchen is a reality.

“I want it to be a place that unique, that’s different,” Phillips told PIX11. “It’s a place for news, great food and great jazz and blues!”

The walls are lined with autographed pictures of many of the news personalities Julian has worked with over the decades, myself included.

And the drinks are a nod to lots of famous TV news terms we all use, like standup, the live shot, the anchor and the crash and burn.

The menu features what Julian calls the best blackened wings on earth, prepared by Julian and a staff he hired mostly from the Bowery mission.

The wings come with a “Cajun meets Italian” dipping sauce, puttanesca, pesto, buffalo or barbecue.

The southern smoked Mac and Cheese is to die for and so is velvety voice of Barbara King.

The opening party was packed with the media elite and brimming with great food and great love for Julian and Barbara.

“It’s wonderful and he’s always been an inspiration to me,” PIX11 reporter Nicole Johnson told PIX11.

The Sound Bite will have live jazz Friday and Saturday nights but it’s open seven nights a week.