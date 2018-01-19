Car crashes into creek separating Brooklyn, Queens; driver not found

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — An unoccupied car was found partially submerged in Newtown Creek early Friday morning, according to FDNY.

Fire officials responded around 6:30 a.m. to reports of a car in the water.

A black car that jumped the barrier at the end of Maspeth Avenue was located, FDNY said. The creek separates Brooklyn and Queens, and was found on the Brooklyn side.

The car was unoccupied, and it hood was partially in the water, according to FDNY.

The condition and whereabouts of the driver are not known.