2 bodies found when FDNY responds to water leak in Brooklyn home

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — Two bodies were discovered in a Brooklyn home after authorities were called to the location about a water leak, sources said Friday.

FDNY responded about 2:30 p.m. to a home on Union Street near Franklin Avenue in Crown Heights. When they went inside, the first responders found two bodies.

It’s unclear how they pair died or how long their remains had been in the home.

PIX11 News has reached out to the NYPD for additional information.

PIX11 News’ Doug Kahn contributed to this report.