WATCH: Firefighters rescue deer stranded in frozen lake

POCANTICO HILLS, N.Y. — A deer found itself stranded on a frozen lake in Westchester County Tuesday morning.

The Sleepy Hollow Fire Department received a call around 9:30 a.m. about a deer trapped on an icy lake in Pocantico Hills for several hours. About 30 first responders were on the scene, lohud.com reported.

Fire chief John Korzelius strapped up and crawled onto the ice to perform the rescue.

The deer was seen struggling to stand up, wobbling away, as Korzelius crawled closer. Video shows the animal eventually resting on the ice, allowing Korzelius to pull the animal to safety.

Once on land, four people carried the deer closer to the woods and the animal was later seen wobbling into the forest after resting for a moment.