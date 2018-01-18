Tournament of Champions brings squash fever to Grand Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Amongst the tens of thousands of commuters passing through Grand Central Terminal, lies a 10,000 pound glass squash court.

For the next eight days, Vanderbilt Hall will serve as the home to the J.P. Morgan Tournament of Champions, attracting the top players from around the world. Visitors can spectate for free or purchase reserved seats by clicking here.

The Tournament of Champions dates back to 1930 when it was first staged as the “U.S. Professional.”

In the late 1970s, it became the World Professional Squash Championships and then the Tournament of Champions in 1993.

The tournament has been played in 17 different cities, but is now closely identified with its majestic Grand Central Terminal venue where the TOC was first presented in 1999.