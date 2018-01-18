Third New Rochelle high student stabbed in 8 days: police

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — A student was stabbed at New Rochelle High School Thursday, marking the third time a teen from the campus was attacked in eight days.

A 16-year-old sustained two puncture wounds during the stabbing on campus Thursday, according to police, who say they were called by campus security around 8:50 a.m.

The teen was hospitalized, and is expected to survive, police said.

A 15-year-old suspected of attacking the victim was seen on video leaving the building after the stabbing, police said.

School staff then issued a “hold in place” order, meaning people could not enter the campus.

The stabbing comes one day after a 15-year-old student was stabbed while ordering food at a local pizzeria around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, lohud.com reports.

Wednesday’s attack happened one week after Valaree Schwab, 16, was stabbed twice with a steak knife in a local Dunkin’ Donuts.

Schwab died, and classmate Z’Inah Brown, 16, was later arrested, police said at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department at 914-654-2300.