Puppy found abandoned, injured gets second ‘leash’ on life

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Call it a second “leash” on life for one-year-old pup, Buddy.

The german shepherd was in good spirits Thursday just five days after he was found abandoned, severely injured and tied to a fence outside the Animal Care Centers facility in Brooklyn.

“While I observed the dog tied up and noticed he was missing part of his leg,” the kennel worker who discovered him told PIX11.

Shelter staff determined Buddy had gnawed off part of his own leg in an attempt to get free from a wire which caused him to lose circulation.

“He probably didn’t have that much feeling at that point in time, but it was causing him enough discomfort to do what he did,” Jennifer Anderson-Khan, a spokesperson for Blue Pearl said.

In a matter of five days, Buddy has done a complete 180. Vets at Blue Pearl New York City – an animal hospital in midtown – have been treating him with round-the-clock wound management in hopes of clearing up infections he came in with.

The facility’s surgeons are currently working with ACC to determine the next step on whether they will amputate the leg or start fitting buddy for a prosthetic limb.

“He has stolen a lot of hearts here people love him, we definitely have gotten a lot of questions, people checking up on him, to see how he’s doing,” Anderson-Khan said.

According to the animal hospital, inquiries about adopting Buddy have been flooding in since PIX11 first reported his story.

With weeks of treatment ahead of him, it's still unclear when he will be ready to head to his forever home.

Keep tabs on his progress on the Animal Care Centers of NYC Facebook page.