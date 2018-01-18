Priests, rabbis, imams, ministers join together to support people in countries recently insulted by Trump

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — African countries have been in the news lately, following comments by President Trump, and not necessarily in the most positive light.

Now, though, thanks to a Jewish philanthropist couple from New York, and their backing of a Christian medical mission that's supported by people from a wide variety of faiths, some African countries are in the news in a positive, remarkable way.

"A life is a life," said Rabbi Erica Gerson. "Whether the patient at the hospitals are Muslim, or irreligious, or Christian, it doesn't even really matter."

She and her husband, businessman and entrepreneur Mark Gerson, founded L'Chaim Prize. It gives $500,000 each year to different Christian medical missions selected by a panel of local and American medical professionals who assess where the money is most badly needed.

"The Torah tells [us] 36 times, more than it tells us anything else, to love the stranger," Mark Gerson said. "So when we think about how can we best live that Torah value, it is with these Christian medical missionaries."

A group of imams, Protestant ministers, rabbis, Catholic priests and other people of faith gathered at a restaurant on Thursday that's about as all-American as it comes — the New York Yankees' Steakhouse — to show interfaith support for the cause.

As the rabbi who gave the invocation pointed out, some people in the room identify with no religious faith. He opened the ceremonial luncheon with a moment of reverent silence.

It was followed by the presentation of the prize, to Dr. Russ White, the chief surgeon of Tenwek Hospital in rural Kenya. He's led efforts to fight heart disease across East Africa.

"When we look at how things are, we all know they're not how they ought to be," Dr. White told PIX11 News. "And we can make a difference."

He lives what he speaks, as his chief assistant pointed out.

"We screen about 100 to 200 patients a month," said Dr. Agneta Odera, a surgeon at Tenwek Hospital. "And there's so many we turn away, because we don't have the resources to deal with it, and a lot of them die."

No more, thanks to the support of New Yorkers spanning a wide array of faiths, or no faith at all.

Anybody can contribute to the medical mission, here https://amhf.kindful.com/?campaign=238194.