Police search for man who punched 75-year-old in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are searching for the person who attacked a man in Manhattan.

As the 75-year-old victim was walking along the vicinity of Broadway and West 157th Street in Washington Heights on Jan. 13, police said a man approached him and punched him in the face.

The victim suffered redness and swelling, but did not seek medical attention, police said.

The suspected assaulter is believed to be about 18 to 22 years old.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).