Panel finalizes recommendations on congestion pricing in NYC

Will drivers have to pay to move around New York City south of 60th Street?

Could the FDR be excluded from the plan? How much will it be and will drivers have to also pay tunnel tolls?

Can congestion pricing reduce traffic and generate a billion dollars for transit?

These questions have been debated for decades in New York and a panel's recommendations will add new fuel to the discussion.

Governor Cuomo organized the business and transit leaders in October. A report is possibly going to be available on Friday.

Sources say taxis and for-hire-vehicles might have an equal fee that's less than the charge for private or commercial vehicles. Uber has indicated support for the plan.

The Governor and state leaders are expected to negotiate congestion pricing as part of this year's budget.

Representatives with Regional Plan Association and MoveNY plan to advocate for the proposal.

Some elected leaders in the boroughs and drivers call it another tax.