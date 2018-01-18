Men who hit, dragged officer in Times Square were doing a social media stunt: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — The two men who allegedly hit an officer in Times Square during an attempted traffic stop for reckless driving were there as a stunt for bragging rights on social media, police said.

"We have a very iconic backdrop in Times Square, ideal for social media," Chief of Detective Robert Boyce said. "We believe that's why they were down there."

Police arrested Arfhy Santos, the 20-year-old alleged driver, and William Lopez, 24, Wednesday. Both men have prior arrests for reckless driving. Officials believe Lopez was behind a similar stunt just days beforehand.

"Idiots do it," Boyce said in describing their behavior.

The officer who was hit, 26-year-old Ian Wallace, was treated and released from the hospital with minor bumps and bruises.