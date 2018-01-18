Man who stalked, fatally shot ex-girlfriend in NJ gets life in prison

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. — A man who stalked and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend when she was on her way to work will spend life in prison.

Giver Quiroz-Vasquez was sentenced Thursday for the murder charges.

The 28-year-old man stalked and killed Alicia Martinez-Izaguirr in June of 2015, prosecutors said. He followed his ex-girlfriend as she left her new boyfriend’s house, then waited for her while she stopped at a Dunkin Donuts.

Quiroz-Vasquez fired at her after she left the shop and started driving to work, but he missed, officials said. He kept following her and they both parked outside her workplace. Quiroz-Vasquez walked up to her car window and shot his ex-girlfriend twice in the headed before fleeing.

Police tracked Quiroz-Vasquez down in Pennsylvania the next day and took him into custody.