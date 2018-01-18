How to stay safe during this deadly flu season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — With more than 100 flu-related deaths this flu season, including the 10-year-old Connecticut child, there are many concerns on how to protect ourselves and our families.

Now, Dr. Ken Redcross breaks down the facts and myths surrounding influenza and the recent strain, things to do to better your chances of avoiding the flu and when to seek medical attention.

Myths:

Flu vaccine gives you the flu

If you had flu vaccine last year you don’t need it this year

Antibiotics can cure the flu

Facts:

Flu viruses can live up to 48 hours on hard surfaces, and up to 12 hours on cloth and tissues

Flu viruses are constantly mutating — each year three or four strains are identified

Prevention:

Vaccinate

Wash your hands often

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth

Clean and disinfect surfaces

Take flu antiviral drugs (if your doctor prescribes them)

For more information on the flu, visit CDC.gov.