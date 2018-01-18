Gunman gets 30-year sentence for Short Hills Mall killing

NEWARK, N.J.— The gunman in a fatal 2013 carjacking at an upscale mall in New Jersey was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.

Hanif Thompson had pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting of 30-year-old Dustin Friedland, of Hoboken, in the parking garage of the Short Hills Mall in Dec. 2013. The shooting occurred in front of Friedland’s wife, Jamie.

At the sentencing hearing Thursday, she said Thompson, of Irvington, “tore my dreams away from me, tore my future away from me.”

Thompson will serve his sentence without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said Thompson and three accomplices went to the mall, about 15 miles west of New York City, aiming to steal a Range Rover. They said Thompson struck Friedland with the butt of his gun, rendering him helpless, then shot him.

Two of the accomplices pleaded guilty and were sentenced to 20 years each.

A fourth man who was the getaway driver was convicted last year and sentenced to life plus 10 years.