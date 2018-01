BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — Crews are battling a blaze that broke out in Brooklyn early Thursday.

Firefighters were alerted about a fire at Universal Ceramic Tiles, located on the first floor of a commercial building at 2162 Bath Ave. around 4 a.m.

According to FDNY, firefighters have been evacuated from the building.

There are no reported injuries.

Brooklyn: @FDNY operating at a 3 Alarm Fire 2161 Bath Ave, Fire in a commercial pic.twitter.com/5i6e4ynX4K — NYRRT (@NYRRT) January 18, 2018

FDNYalerts BKLYN 3-ALARM 2162 BATH AVE, COMMERCIAL (UNIVERSAL CERAMIC) FIRE 1 ST FLR, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) January 18, 2018

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.