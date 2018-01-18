Bronx woman says she hasn’t had consistent heat or hot water for years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — Jannette Melendez lives at the Betances Houses in the Bronx, and says she can’t remember the last time she had a hot shower or a warm bed.

“Why should I live like this? Why are people living with their ovens on its dangerous,” Melendez said.

Janette says even the school downstairs is struggling to get consistent heat.

A spokesperson for the New York City Housing Authority says, “Staff has visited the apartments and confirmed the heat is working. We will continue working diligently to ensure our residents reside in safe and warm apartments.”

The building will get a new tank installed Friday, and the school will be getting a much-needed radiator part.

