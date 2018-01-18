65-year-old man killed by shot to the head in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens – A 65-year-old man was fatally shot in the head in front of his own home, police said.

Don Gonzalez ‘ body was found unconscious and unresponsive Thursday morning, officials said.

No arrests have been made.

Gonzalez’s death was the 11th homicide in New York City of 2018.

