Teen fatally shot while stepping out of car in Queens: police

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — A teen was fatally shot after he stepped out of his car in Queens Wednesday night, police said.

Around 9:21 p.m., police responded to a call about an assault at 105-17 135th St. in South Ozone Park and found 19-year-old Omaree Morrison with multiple gunshots to his torso, cops said. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, as Morrison stepped out of a car, he was shot multiple times.

No arrests have been made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).