Snowfall totals: Storm hits tri-state ahead of warm-up

NEW YORK — Snow blanketed parts of the tri-state area Wednesday, before it’s expected to taper off and make way for a warm-up this weekend.

A mix of rain and snow fell in NYC Wednesday, with heavier snowfall occurring inland.

Snowfall totals as of 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, were:

New York

Orange County

Port Jervis 7.0

Mount Hope 7.0

Middletown 5.0

Monroe 4.7

Warwick 4.5

Salisbury Mills 4.5

Westtown 4.4

Newburgh 3.8

Orange Lake 3.8

New Windsor 3.0

Putnam County

Cold Spring 2.5

Carmel 2.3

Westchester County

Hawthorne 0.1

New Jersey

Bergen County

Ridgewood 0.4

Union County

Scotch Plains 1.0

Connecticut

Fairfield County

Newtown 0.6

The storm is expected to move out of the region around noon, when advisories issued by the weather service are set to expire.

A winter storm warning is been issued for Sussex County, where 5 to 7 inches is expected, and for Orange and Putnam counties, which should see 3 to 5 inches of accumulation.

Winter weather advisories are also in place for Rockland, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset counties, where 2 to 4 inches of snow is expected, but higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible at higher elevations near Interstate 80.

Any snow accumulation in NYC is not expected to stick around.

Highs Wednesday will reach 38 degrees, before a brief and slight cool down Thursday, expected to have a high of 34 degrees.

A days-long warm-up begins Friday, when the high will be 39 before temps jump to the low 50s Saturday and Sunday.