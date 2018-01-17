‘Pray for death’: Albanian crew kept selling fentanyl, even after ring member overdosed: DEA

STATEN ISLAND — Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and NYPD busted an Albanian-run heroin/fentanyl operation on Staten Island early Wednesday, dragging in the ring’s alleged leader, Medin Kosic, and seven other suspects. Three remained at large.

The indictment charged the crew distributed heroin laced with the deadly opioid, fentanyl, in Brooklyn, Staten Island, and New Jersey—and even started dealing in Manhattan.

Some suspects allegedly maintained “stash houses” in Brooklyn, where the heroin was stored and packaged prior to distribution.

The Kosic organization was known as DTO, and one of its own alleged members, Shaun Sullivan, had survived an overdose back in October 2017, thanks to assistance from the antidote naloxone. Naloxone, also known as Narcan, revives the respiratory system when it’s about to shut down.

The indictment made note that even though Sullivan had nearly died, “members of the DTO continued to distribute heroin laced with fentanyl to others.”

According to the criminal complaint, Sullivan had once described what fentanyl looks like, when processed: “Fentanyl comes out clear, like champagne.”

A skinny, blonde-haired woman, Jennifer Bogdanovic, was among the defendants, charged with being one of the dealers.

SI.com reported that heroin/fentanyl glassines stamped with the name, “Pray for Death,” were found in some of the suspects’ homes.

The feds are looking to force the suspects to forfeit any property they may have bought with drug proceeds.

If convicted, they all face anywhere from 10 years to life in prison.