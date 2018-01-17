Police search for gunman who shot man in the Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — Police are looking for the gunman who fired shots at a man in the Bronx early Monday.

A man, 27, was walking along the corner of Stratford and Westchester Avenues around 4:10 a.m. when another man approached him with a firearm and opened fire multiple times, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical, but stable condition with gunshots to his right foot, right buttocks and face.

The gunman fled on foot heading east on Westchester Avenue. He was last seen wearing a gray coat and a black mask.

