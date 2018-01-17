PIX11 Honors South Farmingdale Fire Department

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH FARMINGDALE, L.I. — Each week, PIX11 is shining the spotlight on everyday heroes who make a make a difference in their community.

PIX11's Lisa Mateo visits the South Farmingdale Fire Department on Long Island where they honor those lost in 9/11 with a memorial at the fire house.

Fire Commissioner Thomas Mastakouris discusses emergency medical services and using new technology to save lives as well as celebrating the fire department volunteers and the importance of new equipment when running a volunteer fire department.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video