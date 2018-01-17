New York expands dual-language pre-K program

NEW YORK — Pre-K students at dozens of schools throughout New York will have the opportunity to learn a second language.

The Education Department is more than doubling the number of existing bilingual programs. Spanish, Russian, Mandarin, Italian and Bengali will be taught at locations throughout the city.

“Being able to speak and read in a different language, and understand a different culture, is a game-changer for our kids,” Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said. “That’s why we are more than doubling the number of New York City’s pre-K Dual Language programs – meeting the needs of our kids and families, and giving more of our children a critical early foundation in not just one language, but two.”

The new programs include five in the Bronx, nine in Brooklyn, 11 in Manhattan, six in Queens, and two on Staten Island. Half of the students in the classes will be children whose home language is not English. The rest of the students will be proficient in english. Teachers will instruct in both languages with the goal of teaching students to be bilingual and biliterate.

Students will be able to continue the dual-language program in Kindergarten and beyond.

“We’re committed to offering our families a range of free, full-day, high-quality pre-K options, and this expansion of pre-K Dual Language programs is part of that vision,” Josh Wallack, deputy chancellor for Early Childhood Education and Student Enrollment, said. “I look forward to getting the word out about these new programs to families as they apply for pre-K, and supporting these programs through their launch and development.”

Below is a complete list of pre-K Dual Language sites available in September 2018:

Bronx

P.S. 49 Willis Avenue—Spanish (New)

P.S. 277—Spanish (New)

P.S. 138 Samuel Randall—Spanish (New)

P.S. 226—Spanish (New)

P.S. 160 Walt Disney—Spanish (New)

P.S. 161 Juan Ponce De Leon School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 73—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 109—Spanish (Current)

Belmont Community Day Care Center—Spanish (Current)

Samara Community School—Spanish (Current)

Brooklyn:

P.S. 54 Samuel C. Barnes—Spanish (New)

The Little Brooklyn Pre-K Center at 173-177 25th Street—Spanish, Chinese (New)

P.S. 24—Spanish (New)

P.S. 38 The Pacific—Spanish (New)

Brooklyn Arts and Science Elementary School—Spanish (New)

Pre-K Center at 1423 62nd Street—Chinese, Spanish (New)

P.S. 90 Edna Cohen School—Spanish (New)

P.S. 9 Teunis G. Bergen—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 133 William A. Butler—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 319—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 1 The Bergen—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 15 Patrick F. Daly—Spanish (Current)

Sunset Park Avenues Elementary School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 89 Cypress Hills—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 108 The Sal Abbracciamento School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 112 Lefferts Park—Italian (Current)

P.S. 139 Alexine A. Fenty—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 123 Suydam School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 145 Andrew Jackson—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 151 Lyndon B. Johnson—Spanish (Current)

Manhattan:

P.S. 1 Alfred E. Smith—Chinese (New)

P.S. 145 The Bloomingdale School—Spanish, Russian (New)

P.S. 180 Hugo Newman—Spanish (New)

James Weldon Johnson School—Spanish (New)

P.S. 96 Joseph Lanzetta—Spanish (New)

P.S. 129 John H. Finley—Spanish (New)

P.S. 28 Wright Brothers—Spanish (New)

P.S. 192 Jacob H. Schiff—Spanish (New)

Castle Bridge School—Spanish (New)

P.S. 20 Anna Silver School—Chinese (Current), Spanish (New)

P.S. 188 The Island School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 128 Audubon School—Spanish (Current)

P.S./I.S. 210 Twenty-First Century Academy for Community Leadership—Spanish (Current)

Washington Heights Expeditionary Learning School—Spanish (Current)

Queens:

Elm Tree Elementary School—Spanish (New)

Pre-K Center at 123-07 22nd Ave—Spanish (New)

Ezra Jack Keats Pre-K Center at 153-35 89th Ave—Bengali (New)

P.S./M.S. 138 Sunrise—Spanish (New)

P.S. 76 William Hallet—Spanish (New)

P.S. 151 Mary D. Carter—Spanish (New)

P.S. 17 Henry David Thoreau School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 222 Fire Fighter Christopher A. Santora School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 228 Early Childhood Magnet School of the Arts—Spanish (Current)

District 30 Pre-K Center at 96-10 23rd Avenue—Spanish (Current)

District 30 Pre-K Center at 3252 37th Street—Spanish (Current)

Staten Island:

P.S. 16 John J. Driscoll—Spanish (New)

P.S. 22 Graniteville—Spanish (New)

P.S. 19 The Curtis School—Spanish (Current)

P.S. 44 Thomas C. Brown—Spanish (Current)