New California declares ‘independence’ in bid to become 51st state

Some California residents want to secede from the state.

The group issued a formal Declaration of Independence on Monday. They hope to create a 51st state called New California.

New California‘s founder believe they have a constitutional right to split from California. They believe the state as a whole is “governed by a tyranny.”

“After years of over taxation, regulation, and mono party politics the State of California and many of it’s 58 Counties have become ungovernable,” the organizers said in a statement. “The nature of the State becoming ungovernable has caused a decline in essential basic services such as education, law enforcement, fire protection, transportation, housing, health care, taxation, voter rights, banking, state pension systems, prisons, state parks, water resource management, home ownership, infrastructure and many more.”

New California would include most of the rural parts of the state, but not most of the coastal cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Some in the state under the ‘Calexit’ movement previously called for the entire state to secede from the U.S.