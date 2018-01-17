Men sought after officer is dragged by car in Times Square: police

MIDTOWN, Manhattan — Two men are being sought for questioning Wednesday, after an officer was injured when he was struck and dragged during an attempted traffic stop in Times Square over the weekend, according to police.

Arfhy Santos, 20, and William Lopez, 24, are persons of interest in Sunday’s incident, police said.

Investigators want to question the men, who are both from the Bronx, after a vehicle sped off and clipped an officer during an attempted traffic stop.

The officer has been identified as Ian Wallace, 26, a police source told PIX11. He was treated and released from the hospital with minor bumps and bruises.

The vehicle was stopped for reckless driving around 12 a.m. along 234 W. 42nd St., police said. It is described to be a dark-colored four-door sedan, and was last seen fleeing west on 42nd Street.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

40.756359 -73.988873