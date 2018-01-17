Men in Times Square cop dragging in police custody: sources

MANHATTAN — Police have two men in custody in connection with a hit-and-run involving an NYPD officer in Times Square, sources said.

The officer, 26, was struck and dragged during an attempted traffic stop early Sunday. Video shows him on the hood of the car as the car sped down the street. He eventually fell off and he and another officer chased the car as it continued down West 42nd Street.

The injured officer was treated and released from the hospital with minor bumps and bruises.

Police released the names of two men wanted for questioning Wednesday morning. They’ll be releasing more information at a 6:30 p.m. press conference.

WANTED: Arfhy Santos (20 y/o) and William Lopez (24 y/o) in connection to leaving the scene of a vehicle collision/assault of a NYPD police officer on W. 42 St at 11:42pm on Jan. 13.

1-800-577-TIPS (8477) Calls are anonymous! #YourCityYourCall @NYPDTimesSquare pic.twitter.com/IssIiG5EhB — NYPD Auxiliary (@NYPDauxiliary) January 17, 2018