Police ID man wanted for allegedly killing woman outside of Bronx bodega

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police on Wednesday identified a man they say shot and killed a woman outside of a Bronx bodega earlier this week.

Amere Bryant, 24, is being sought in the slaying, NYPD's 40th Precinct stated in a tweet.

Shaquana Button, 36, was shot in the face outside the Candy & Grocery deli, located at 728 E. 149th St., at about 11:40 p.m. Monday, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Button was seen arguing with a man inside the store before the fight moved outside and escalated, a police source said at the time.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

#BREAKING @NYPD40Pct asking for help in locating Amere Bryant, 24, for the murder of Shaquana Button outside a Bronx bodega. https://t.co/lAFqeRiuAH @PIX11News pic.twitter.com/UWc9FFLaXS — Anthony DiLorenzo (@ADiLorenzoTV) January 17, 2018

