Hunts Point Market tentative agreement reached, strike avoided

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — The members of the market that supply most of New York City’s fresh fruits and vegetables have reached a tentative agreement, averting a strike.

Teamsters Local 202 reached the tentative agreement with Hunts Point Produce Market late Tuesday. Their contract was set to expire Tuesday.

The agreement covers 1,100 warehouse workers, drivers and other market employees. The union was looking to increase wages for their workers.

According to Union President Daniel Kane, the management offered a 30-cent per hour increase, which the union members rejected.

Works are expected to report to work as usual as members vote on the tentative agreement later this week.

The Hunt’s Point Produce Market supplies food to thousands of restaurants and vendors throughout the metropolitan area.