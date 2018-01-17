Heat 101: Know your rights, stay safe and stay warm

Bitterly cold temperatures aren’t just a nuisance, they can be dangerous or even life-threatening, especially if the heat isn’t working to keep you safe.

PIX11 News’ Monica Morales is on a mission to bring the heat to as many New Yorkers and New Jersey residents as possible who are suffering in the cold.

Tenants are entitled to certain rights when the temperatures dip.

In New York, heat must be provided any time the outside temperature drops below 55 degrees, from Oct. 1 through May 31 the following year.

If you live in New Jersey and your lease requires the landlord provide heat, your home must be at least 68 degrees from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. and at least 65 degrees at all other times.

But if those requirements aren’t met, there are phone numbers to call and programs that can help:

New York City

For help 24/7, New York residents without heat can call 311 for emergency assistance. Hearing impaired tenants can call 212-863-5504

The city recommends tenants to try to resolve the issue with their landlord, managing agent or superintendent before filing a complaint.

To file a complaint, click here.

Long Island

In Nassau County, owners and landlords are responsible for the heat in their buildings. The county Health Department regulates heat for rental residential dwellings, while several incorporates villages plus Glen Cove and Long Beach have their own regulations.

To find out who you should call in case of a heat problem, click here.

Throughout New York, low-income residents could be eligible to receive help heating their homes or dealing with a heat emergency through the Home Energy Assitance Program (HEAP).

New Jersey

There are several hotlines in New Jersey for tenants residing in homes without heat or hot running water or who have had their utilities shut off during a dangerously cold snap. To find the hotline that can you in your neighborhood, click here.

More resources to keep you safe