Full list of NY, NJ schools closed or opening late due to weather Wednesday

NEW YORK — Several New York and New Jersey schools are closed, and dozens more are opening late, because of a storm Wednesday.

Steady light snow is expected in the tri-state area Tuesday into Wednesday.

There are no advisories in NYC, but a winter weather warning in Sussex County states 5 to 7 inches is expected, and 3 to 5 inches for Orange and Putnam counties. Winter weather advisories are in place for Rockland, Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset counties, where 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected, but higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible at higher elevations near Interstate 80.

