Fire tears through two buildings in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A large fire gutted two buildings in Brooklyn and had firefighters and police scrambling Wednesday afternoon.

It happened along Brooklyn Avenue just two short blocks south of Atlantic.

Firefighters said the fire burned very hot very quickly. The interconnected two buildings were vacant and boarded up, which is why investigators are treating the fire as suspicious for now.

There was only one minor injury to a person found outside the building when firefighters arrived.

The smoke caused brief evacuations of nearby buildings. No arrests have been made.