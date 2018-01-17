Bronx woman who feeds the homeless needs repairs and a new home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THE BRONX — A Bronx woman who used to be homeless and now feeds hungry people in her community needs help herself.

A pipe burst in Sobeyra Almonte's apartment a week ago. She says she's lost everything.

"My daughters don't have clothes," she said. "Everything was destroyed in an instant."

Ruined belongings are packed in garbage bags. The neighbors downstairs were also devastated by the pipe.

"This is the time that we need people to help us," Almonte said.

She's used to being the one helping. She goes to the Dominican Republic three times a year on missions with her family to feed the homeless.

Crews were working on Almonte's ceiling when PIX11 news arrived. Almonte has a state voucher and hopes to be granted a transfer.

A GoFundme has been set up to help the family.

If you have a story send us your story and upload a video to Monica Morales on Facebook.

40.844782 -73.864827