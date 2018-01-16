Woman shot dead in Bronx bodega, police searching for killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A woman was killed after she was shot in the face at a bodega in the Bronx Sunday night, police said.

Shaquana Button, 36, got into a dispute with a man in a bodega located at 728 E 149th Street at about 11:39 p.m. , according to police. Police said the man shot her in the face and fled.

Button was pronounced dead at the scene.

