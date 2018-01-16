Snow headed toward tri-state will make for slick evening

Snow is headed toward New York and New Jersey and that could make for slick driving conditions.

A winter storm warning has been issued for Sussex County, where 5 to 7 inches is expected, and for Orange and Putnam counties which can expect 4 to 7 inches of accumulations.

Winter weather advisories are in place for Warren, Morris, Hunterdon and Somerset counties. In those areas, 2 to 5 inches of snow are expected but higher amounts up to 6 inches are possible at higher elevations near Interstate 80.

Forecasters say light snow may fall at times in northern areas during Tuesday afternoon. A more steady light snow should start falling Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday.

Southern areas will likely only see a slushy inch or so of snow, while 1 to 2 inches could fall in central areas.

Overnight temperatures will be around freezing in most areas.