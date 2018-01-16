Sidewalk partially collapses in front of Bronx day care

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A portion of the sidewalk in front of a Bronx day care collapsed Tuesday, authorities said.

Inspectors with the city’s Department of Buildings were called to 531 East 137th St., the location of Tendertots Child Care Center, to conduct a structural stability investigation, the agency said.

When they arrived, they found a partial sidewalk collapse that spilled into the building’s basement. That collapse exposed an electrical panel.

No injuries have been reported and the day care has not been evacuated.

Staff at the child care center are using two other doors to get into and out of the location.