Rookie police officer saves child’s life on his first day on the job

HOBART, Ind. — An Indiana police officer saved a child’s life on his first day on the job.

Around noon on Friday, Officer Richard Mayer and his fellow officers had just sat down to lunch at a Chik-fil-A in Hobart, Indiana.

Melanie Hassee was there eating lunch with her 15-month-old daughter Charlotte.

Shortly after Mayer sat down, Hassee rushed over to the table holding her daughter in her arms, saying she wasn't breathing and thought she was choking, according to WGN.

“She looked purple in the face,” Mayer said. “I grabbed her. Officer Ramos was next to me and flipped her over. We did the back slaps, three to four of them. It was an apple that was dislodged from her throat and we knew she was breathing again.”

Hassee said she believes the officer has found his calling.

“I'm just so thankful he was there at the right time,” Hassee said. “I don't think this was a coincidence that this was his first day. I think he was meant to be somebody who protects and who saves and I'm just so thankful for him.”

Mayer said he has a 1-year-old daughter and has used this same baby Heimlich maneuver on her before.