NYC’s new transit president begins work

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Andy Byford began his new job as the President of New York City Transit Tuesday.

Byford has worked for the London Underground system and was the CEO of the Toronto Transit Commission, the third largest transit system in North America, for five years. Now he is taking the reins of New York City subways, buses, paratransit services, and the Staten Island Railway.

“New York City’s public transit system has driven New York City to become the bustling, successful metropolis that it is, and it’s an honor to be trusted with the huge responsibility to modernize the system and bring it to the high levels of performance and customer service that New Yorkers truly deserve and rightfully expect,” Byford said.

He has a daunting task ahead of him. New York City has one of the oldest and largest transit systems in the world. Byford will be responsible for ensuring the success of the Subway Action Plan, which aims to stabilize and modernize the entire system.

On his first day on the job, Byford said he is committed to improving the cleanliness, reliability, and safety of the transit systems. He addressed the issues he would like to see fixed, including declining bus ridership and lack of accommodations for people with mobility impairments.

"I haven't come here to be a tourist, I've come here to get a job done," he said.