Man fatally shot in the neck in the Bronx

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A 33-year-old man was fatally shot in the Bronx Tuesday night.

Police responded to a 911 call and found the man unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck in front of a Bronx apartment building on 174th Street. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

