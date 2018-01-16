Internet-famous chef and butcher opens NYC restaurant

NEW YORK— A Turkish butcher and chef known widely on the internet for his videos of preparing and salting steaks with a dramatic flourish has opened a restaurant in New York City.

Nusret Gokce (NOOSE-ret guck-CHEH), famous online for his videos that earned him the moniker “Salt Bae,” opened one of his Nusr-Et steakhouses in midtown Manhattan on Monday. The New York Times reports he also opened a Miami steakhouse this year.

Gokce founded Nusr-Et over a decade ago, which has locations in cities like Istanbul and Abu Dabi. The 35-year-old chef says butchering was once considered a degrading job in Turkey, saying “thanks to me, all the kids want to become butchers.”

He says he plans to open a Nusr-Et in London after the New York location hits its stride.